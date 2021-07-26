Gail A. Lione Sells 7,685 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Stock

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Director Gail A. Lione sold 7,685 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $762,659.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,682.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of BMI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.81. The stock had a trading volume of 86,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,102. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $111.77. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.22 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.03.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $122.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.9% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 2.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 4.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 9.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Monday, June 21st.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

