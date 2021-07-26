G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.57.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In related news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at $817,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,267,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,189,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,538,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $227,208,000 after purchasing an additional 427,682 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,160,000. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.12. 6,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,701. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.10.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

