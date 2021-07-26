FY2023 EPS Estimates for Targa Resources Corp. Reduced by Capital One Financial (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Targa Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.50.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.53.

NYSE TRGP opened at $42.52 on Monday. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.04. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44 and a beta of 3.05.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1,895.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,529,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $302,558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051,749 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,927,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,600 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,630,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,015,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $413,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 594.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,501,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $786,083.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 566,798 shares in the company, valued at $21,254,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,221 shares of company stock worth $5,550,211 over the last ninety days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

