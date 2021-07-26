FY2021 EPS Estimates for Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Temenos in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kratz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.94 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.96.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Temenos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday.
Temenos Company Profile
Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.
