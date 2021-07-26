FY2021 EPS Estimates for Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Temenos in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kratz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.94 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.96.

Get Temenos alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Temenos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday.

Temenos stock opened at $162.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.14. Temenos has a twelve month low of $110.23 and a twelve month high of $190.00.

Temenos Company Profile

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.