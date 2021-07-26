FY2021 EPS Estimates for Newmont Co. Raised by Raymond James (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Newmont in a research note issued on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.56 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.50. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

NEM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.46.

NYSE NEM opened at $60.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 3,592.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Newmont by 47.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth about $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $191,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,600 shares of company stock worth $2,947,266. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

