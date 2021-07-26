Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Trading 5.8% Higher

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)’s share price traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.04 and last traded at $19.02. 23,321 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,538,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.97.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.29.

The firm has a market cap of $946.29 million, a PE ratio of 50.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.52 million. Funko had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Funko news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 81,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $2,127,839.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,297,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $737,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,340,338 shares of company stock valued at $30,417,840. 14.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,370,000 after purchasing an additional 93,019 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in Funko by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 668,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,152,000 after acquiring an additional 188,000 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP purchased a new position in Funko during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,635,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Funko during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,407,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Funko by 507.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after acquiring an additional 434,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

