Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of FULT opened at $15.17 on Monday. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.39. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $214.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Fulton Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 60,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the first quarter valued at $55,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

