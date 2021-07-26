Fullen Financial Group Sells 1,439 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Fullen Financial Group reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 2.0% of Fullen Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000.

SPYV traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.68. The stock had a trading volume of 58,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,609. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.79. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

