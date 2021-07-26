Fullen Financial Group Has $955,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Fullen Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $95.80. 19,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,485,816. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.80. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $92.42 and a 12 month high of $97.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

