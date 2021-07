Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Down 12.6%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) was down 12.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.48 and last traded at $9.48. Approximately 48,939 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,858,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

About Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

