Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) PT Set at $13.36 by Barclays

Barclays set a $13.36 price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.18.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

OTCMKTS FSNUY opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5164 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is 19.57%.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.