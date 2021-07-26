Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,485 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.09% of Forrester Research worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Forrester Research by 15.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Forrester Research by 50.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Forrester Research by 42.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Forrester Research by 41.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Forrester Research by 6.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 515,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,898,000 after acquiring an additional 29,962 shares during the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FORR opened at $47.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.99. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.88 and a 52 week high of $47.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $113.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 3.17%. Research analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,365 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $59,964.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,034.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 41.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Forrester Research from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

