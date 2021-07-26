Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Stake Lowered by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) by 61.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,593 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Forma Therapeutics were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 24.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,289,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,176,000 after purchasing an additional 654,826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,140,000 after buying an additional 138,283 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after buying an additional 92,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 27,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 2,375.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 113,370 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

FMTX opened at $24.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.67. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.16.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). On average, analysts forecast that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

