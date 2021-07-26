FORA Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 493 Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 493 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $624,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $66,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,280 over the last ninety days. 10.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TOL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $57.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.77 and a 12-month high of $68.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.54.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

