Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 73,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,777,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000.

Get Epiphany Technology Acquisition alerts:

EPHYU opened at $10.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $11.37.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.