Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

RPG stock opened at $192.12 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $134.00 and a 52 week high of $192.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.62.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

