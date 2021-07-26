Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $766,000 Stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBGX. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period.

UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN stock opened at $755.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $664.57. UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN has a one year low of $380.77 and a one year high of $755.54.

