Flow Traders U.S. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 41.1% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

IXJ stock opened at $85.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.85. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $67.51 and a 12-month high of $85.94.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.