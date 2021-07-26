Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys 32,173 Shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) by 144.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,173 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.10% of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWM. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the 1st quarter worth about $1,080,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the 1st quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 434.1% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 29,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 23,875 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 stock opened at $14.31 on Monday. ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $40.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.83.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

