Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.56.

NASDAQ FLXN opened at $6.38 on Thursday. Flexion Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $14.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22. The firm has a market cap of $318.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.38.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $24.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $25,445.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,984.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

