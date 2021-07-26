Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FCREY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FCREY opened at $10.04 on Thursday. Fletcher Building has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.85.
About Fletcher Building
