Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FCREY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCREY opened at $10.04 on Thursday. Fletcher Building has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.85.

About Fletcher Building

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, North America, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Steel, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments.

