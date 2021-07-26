Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Receives $200.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $197.08.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIVN. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Five9 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Five9 stock traded up $7.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $198.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,369,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,312. Five9 has a 52 week low of $107.98 and a 52 week high of $201.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of -279.97 and a beta of 0.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total transaction of $343,965.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 30,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $4,779,483.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,313 shares of company stock worth $22,831,306 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Five9 by 102.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 166.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Five9 by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

