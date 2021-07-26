FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. FirstCash posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $389.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCFS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at $42,412,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,730,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,323,000 after acquiring an additional 211,361 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,017,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,503,000 after acquiring an additional 195,837 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 314,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,658,000 after acquiring an additional 143,405 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 632,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,566,000 after acquiring an additional 74,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $77.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.82. FirstCash has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $84.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

