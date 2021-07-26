FirstCash, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:FCFS)

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for FirstCash in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FirstCash’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $389.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstCash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $77.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.17. FirstCash has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $84.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FirstCash during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 11.5% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

