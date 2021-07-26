First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Purchased by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 110.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,297,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,365,000 after buying an additional 1,733,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,008,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,565 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,979,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,250,000 after buying an additional 1,251,354 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 40.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,027,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,530,000 after buying an additional 585,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $24,118,000.

LMBS stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.78. 8,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,819. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.70 and a twelve month high of $51.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.96.

