First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock.

First Solar stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.95. 1,165,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,117. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.30. First Solar has a 12 month low of $58.34 and a 12 month high of $112.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.86.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.80 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $219,763.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,243.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $48,966.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,552 shares of company stock worth $2,873,534. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $287,182,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 17.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,907,811 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,301,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,904 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in First Solar by 38.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,948,000 after purchasing an additional 741,076 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Solar by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,926 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,625,000 after purchasing an additional 470,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 72.1% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 687,140 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,987,000 after purchasing an additional 287,757 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

