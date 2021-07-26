First Internet Bancorp Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share (NASDAQ:INBK)

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for First Internet Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.10). First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 12.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

NASDAQ:INBK opened at $29.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.27. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $41.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INBK. Barclays PLC grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 50,190 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,744,000 after purchasing an additional 42,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.59%.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accept non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

