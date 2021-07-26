First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Analysts expect that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) will announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial’s earnings. First Financial reported earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial will report full year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Financial.

Get First Financial alerts:

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.85 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 27.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THFF. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 33,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 51,088 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:THFF traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.07. 33,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. First Financial has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial (THFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.