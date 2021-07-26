First Financial Bankshares, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.57 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.55. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.58%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $47.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial Bankshares has a 1-year low of $26.71 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.25%.

In related news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards bought 29,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.85 per share, with a total value of $1,513,550.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 160,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,169,154.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $1,031,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 30,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,673 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 55,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 33,544 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,340,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,197,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,924,000 after purchasing an additional 17,141 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 149,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 41,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 445,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,881 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

