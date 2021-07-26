First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) is Nitorum Capital L.P.’s 10th Largest Position

Nitorum Capital L.P. cut its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,276 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. First Citizens BancShares makes up 3.8% of Nitorum Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Nitorum Capital L.P.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $76,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,954,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,278,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. 45.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FCNCA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of FCNCA traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $776.17. The stock had a trading volume of 247 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $832.56. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $310.27 and a 12-month high of $901.17.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $14.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.94 by $2.59. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $476.30 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 46.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.96%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

