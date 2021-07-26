Financial Review: South State (NASDAQ:SSB) and Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC)

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) and Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for South State and Mackinac Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South State 0 3 2 0 2.40 Mackinac Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

South State presently has a consensus price target of $81.67, indicating a potential upside of 19.01%. Given South State’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe South State is more favorable than Mackinac Financial.

Profitability

This table compares South State and Mackinac Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South State 17.34% 8.88% 1.07% Mackinac Financial 19.78% 8.21% 0.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.8% of South State shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of Mackinac Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of South State shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Mackinac Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

South State pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Mackinac Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. South State pays out 36.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. South State has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Mackinac Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

South State has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mackinac Financial has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares South State and Mackinac Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South State $1.22 billion 3.99 $120.63 million $5.12 13.40 Mackinac Financial $72.23 million 2.90 $13.47 million N/A N/A

South State has higher revenue and earnings than Mackinac Financial.

Summary

South State beats Mackinac Financial on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Winter Haven, FL.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts. The company provides loan products, including commercial loans to entities within real estate Â operators of nonresidential buildings industry; consumer loan products comprising installment, mortgages, home equity loans, and residential mortgage loans; and commercial and governmental lease financing, as well as offers safe deposit facilities. It has 28 branch locations, including 10 in the Upper Peninsula, 10 in the Lower Peninsula, 1 in Southeast Michigan, Michigan, and 7 in Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as North Country Financial Corporation and changed its name to Mackinac Financial Corporation in December 2004. Mackinac Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Manistique, Michigan.

