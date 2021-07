Financial Review: Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) & Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON)

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) and Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Revolve Group and Ozon’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolve Group $580.65 million 8.60 $56.79 million $0.70 98.74 Ozon $1.44 billion 7.58 -$307.24 million ($1.87) -28.68

Revolve Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ozon. Ozon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Revolve Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Revolve Group and Ozon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolve Group 0 5 10 1 2.75 Ozon 0 2 3 0 2.60

Revolve Group currently has a consensus target price of $51.00, indicating a potential downside of 26.22%. Ozon has a consensus target price of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.15%. Given Ozon’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ozon is more favorable than Revolve Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.9% of Revolve Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of Ozon shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.1% of Revolve Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Revolve Group and Ozon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolve Group 12.21% 36.19% 22.20% Ozon N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Revolve Group beats Ozon on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands. It also offers various luxury brands. The company was formerly known as Advance Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Revolve Group, Inc. in October 2018. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and décor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts. It also manages an online marketplace platform that enables third-party sellers to offer their products to consumers on its mobile apps, as well as ozon.ru and ozon.travel websites. In addition, the company provides advertising services to vendors and third-party sellers; and airline and railway tickets. Ozon Holdings PLC was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.

