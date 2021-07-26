Financial Analysis: Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) & Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) and Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Luminar Technologies and Autoliv, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luminar Technologies 0 3 5 0 2.63 Autoliv 1 12 4 0 2.18

Luminar Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $30.14, indicating a potential upside of 71.85%. Autoliv has a consensus price target of $95.20, indicating a potential upside of 1.55%. Given Luminar Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Luminar Technologies is more favorable than Autoliv.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Luminar Technologies and Autoliv’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luminar Technologies $13.95 million 427.29 -$362.30 million N/A N/A Autoliv $7.45 billion 1.10 $186.90 million $3.15 29.76

Autoliv has higher revenue and earnings than Luminar Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.2% of Luminar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of Autoliv shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.3% of Luminar Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Autoliv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Luminar Technologies and Autoliv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luminar Technologies N/A -206.62% -76.04% Autoliv 6.21% 24.12% 7.33%

Risk & Volatility

Luminar Technologies has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autoliv has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Autoliv beats Luminar Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc. operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries. The Other Component Sales segment engages in the designing, testing, and consulting of non-standard integrated circuits for government agencies and defense contractors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists. The company primarily serves car manufacturers. Autoliv, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.