Fiduciary Trust Co. Trims Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 168.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,289,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,872,000 after buying an additional 2,063,031 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 328.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,236,000 after buying an additional 1,951,722 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,268,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,271,273,000 after buying an additional 1,759,666 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,094,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,535,743,000 after buying an additional 1,043,722 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 190.2% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 819,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,713,000 after buying an additional 537,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $94.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.58. The company has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.50%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,827.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

