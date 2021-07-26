Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 3,224 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 14.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,570,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,825,000 after purchasing an additional 332,087 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in Corteva by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,222,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,859,000 after purchasing an additional 636,356 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Corteva by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,439,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,916,000 after acquiring an additional 685,851 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Corteva by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,989,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,468,000 after acquiring an additional 144,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTVA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.21.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $42.13 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.13.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

