Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 100 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,688,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 979,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $148,330,000 after buying an additional 139,993 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. 69.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,077,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $357,388.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,274 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,147. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TROW shares. upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $207.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.73. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.58 and a 12-month high of $212.41. The company has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

