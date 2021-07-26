Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $929,000 Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 91.8% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000.

VTEB opened at $55.52 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.05 and a twelve month high of $55.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.29.

