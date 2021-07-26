Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $792,000 Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,920 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,944,642,000 after buying an additional 1,554,226 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $819,795,000 after buying an additional 2,009,016 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,515,608 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $688,226,000 after buying an additional 61,136 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,884,833 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $354,298,000 after buying an additional 116,634 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in EOG Resources by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,691,333 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $267,777,000 after acquiring an additional 560,274 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $72.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 725.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.03. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

