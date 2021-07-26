Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $1.18 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,251 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,504 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2,228.8% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

NYSE F opened at $13.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.43. Ford Motor has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.