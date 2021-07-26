Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVTF opened at $31.60 on Thursday. Fevertree Drinks has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.00.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

