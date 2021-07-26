FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FedNat Holding Company operates as a holding company. It provides insurance underwriting, distribution, claims processing and premium financing services through its subsidiaries. The company underwrites non-standard and standard personal automobile insurance and mobile home property and casualty insurance. FedNat Holding Company, formerly known as Federated National Holding Company, is based in Florida, United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of FedNat in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Shares of FNHC opened at $2.35 on Friday. FedNat has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $10.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.30). FedNat had a negative return on equity of 52.66% and a negative net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedNat will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of FedNat during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedNat during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in FedNat by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in FedNat in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in FedNat by 45.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

