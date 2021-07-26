Factorial Partners LLC Trims Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Factorial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter valued at about $1,479,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter valued at about $6,123,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.5% during the first quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 94,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,951,000 after buying an additional 18,649 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 17.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

LAD stock traded down $5.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $373.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,088. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.80. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.21 and a 52-week high of $417.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $344.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 24.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 7.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.42.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

