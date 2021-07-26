Factorial Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Factorial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group accounts for about 1.6% of Factorial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 355,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,697,000 after purchasing an additional 162,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 224,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 24,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.04. The stock had a trading volume of 121,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,788,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.78. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.86.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.