Factorial Partners LLC Invests $781,000 in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth $1,484,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 5.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,535,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,105,000 after purchasing an additional 79,508 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 3.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 24.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 197,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,116,000 after purchasing an additional 38,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1,162.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 45,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 42,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

In other news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $709,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $594,935.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,197.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,700 shares of company stock worth $2,246,975 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTH traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $95.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.17. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.69. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $120.19.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 14.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

