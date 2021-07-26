Factorial Partners LLC Has $1.43 Million Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lincoln National by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,054,000 after buying an additional 66,604 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in Lincoln National by 3.1% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,937,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,441,000 after buying an additional 149,662 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Lincoln National by 28.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,484,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,628,000 after buying an additional 776,843 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,163,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,438,000 after buying an additional 90,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lincoln National by 0.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,736,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,386,000 after buying an additional 24,111 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LNC traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.31. 27,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,661. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $71.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.93.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

