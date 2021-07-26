Factorial Partners LLC Buys 362,868 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 1,531.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362,868 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $8,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,033,000 after acquiring an additional 520,794 shares during the period. Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 636,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SMART Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $564,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 5,103.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 459,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,153,000 after buying an additional 450,815 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in SMART Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,757,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on SGH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.43.

In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $329,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 3,000,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $151,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,022,500 shares of company stock worth $152,520,750. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $45.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $58.39. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.84 and a beta of 0.94.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $437.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.48 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

