Factorial Partners LLC Acquires 187,150 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 1,462.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,950 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,150 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC owned about 0.43% of Commvault Systems worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

CVLT stock opened at $82.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -120.82, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.71. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $82.38.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,300 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $97,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,442.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 8,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $659,704.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,758,884 over the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

