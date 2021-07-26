Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) by 314.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.67% of Eyenovia worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eyenovia by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 11,162 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Eyenovia by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new position in Eyenovia during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Eyenovia during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EYEN opened at $4.59 on Monday. Eyenovia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The company has a market capitalization of $118.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Eyenovia from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP) platform technology. The company focuses on to develop clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

