Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Shares Gap Up to $43.59

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $43.59, but opened at $44.92. Extraction Oil & Gas shares last traded at $45.02, with a volume of 298 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

