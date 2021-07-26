ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) will report earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. ExlService reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $261.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.13 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

In related news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,867.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.83 per share, with a total value of $267,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,606,545.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,450 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,705,000 after buying an additional 153,566 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 639,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,935,000 after buying an additional 384,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,273,000 after buying an additional 33,355 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 535,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,596,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 506,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,623,000 after purchasing an additional 46,070 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,495. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94. ExlService has a twelve month low of $59.97 and a twelve month high of $110.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

